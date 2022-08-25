Android Auto 8.0 is now available with these new features

Auto 8.0 is now for download, but you might be disappointed to learn that Google still doesn’t bring Coolwalk in this version.

So we will have to wait for future updates to enjoy the new Android Auto interface. However, there are some Android 8.0 details worth mentioning.

So you can download and update to the latest version of Android Auto

If you have already updated to the latest version of Android Auto, you will notice that there is no visible change. You will not find changes in the interface or new in the app. And no, Google hasn’t yet given the big design change promised for Android Auto.

This update, like most Android Auto updates, is just about fixing a few bugs, improving performance and stability. But taking into account that it is very important that Android Auto works correctly while you are driving the car, any update that improves its system and corrects possible bugs is appreciated.

And on the other hand, this update may finally fix the frequent Android Auto connection problems that have been driving users crazy in recent weeks. While there are usually some tricks that work as a workaround, in this case nothing works, leaving users without Android Auto features.

If you haven’t updated it yet, don’t worry, all you have to do is go to Google Play, search for Android Auto (or take a look at the pending updates of the apps installed on your mobile) and update the application.

Do not forget that you will not be able to use the app on your mobile, since its function is to connect to the car so that its functions are available on the console screen.