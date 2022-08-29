android auto 8.0 in distribution, but there is bad news

- Advertisement -

Just in the last few hours, the release of Auto 8.0 has begun, but apparently the high expectations for this major version have been unfulfilled for now. Usually with each numerical jump of the version substantial changes are introduced and in fact Google had anticipated some last spring, when it unveiled the new version called “Coolwalk”.

During the Google I / O 2022 event was talk of the transition to Material You, of a general redesign of icons and spaces in order to make more elements visible at the same time, and above all of the introduction of a 3-section split screen layoutwhich would allow you to keep navigation with Maps in the foreground together with the list of multimedia content being played and any interactions with Google Assistant.

The rollout is currently underway from the Play Store, however there is no trace of all the changes anticipated a little above at the moment. Could it be a mistake in the numbering? At the moment it is not known but the first feedbacks say that there are no visual differences found from version 7.8. Just the previous update had introduced some bugs, so it is possible that the latest release will correct the problems encountered and introduce other small improvements.

- Advertisement -

In the meantime, we look forward to the promised big changes, which according to the APK Insight code wizards, would still be in the works but could arrive in the next few weeks. We just have to wait a little longer! Google had promised the arrival of the new version by the summer and in fact the season is not over yet.