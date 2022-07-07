HomeMobileAndroidAndroid Auto 7.8 available for multiple users. And here comes the...

Android Auto 7.8 available for multiple users. And here comes the beta of version 7.9

MobileAndroid

Published on

By Abraham
1047311.jpeg
1047311.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Google’s double green light: one is for Android Auto 7.8 in stable version the other for Android Auto 7.9 on the beta channel. In recent days, in fact, Mountain View has extended the audience of users who can update their system to the latest stable version, and at the same time has released a new beta version.

The novelties of this latest update (7.9) indicated in the APK changelog (which you can find by following the link in SOURCE) mention an unspecified improved “do not disturb” functionality and the fact that now dark mode for the car user interface is independent of the phone (remember that, starting last month, Google pulled the plug from the Android Auto app for smartphones: now you can interact directly from the operating system).

In addition, the unmissable ones also appear in the changelog “bug fixes“side by side with”other improvements“: the detailed nature of these interventions is however currently unknown. We can assume (and hope) that Mountain View has intervened to solve known problems such as those manifested using Android Auto in combination with the latest Samsung flagships, namely Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

[mb_related_posts1]

Finally, in all likelihood, the underground works continue to pave the way for the redesign of the Android Auto UI with “Coolwalk”, officially announced during the Google I / O 2022.

It is worth pointing out that there is no need to worry if you still can’t download Android Auto 7.8 on the stable channel: the distribution of these updates is always fragmented and gradual, and in the meantime the system can continue to work even with previous versions.

MediaWorld and Unieuro are ‘battling’ on Redmi Note 9 Pro, already in promo

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

Xiaomi continues to use a virtual proximity sensor in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi has once again enlisted Elliptic Labs, a Norwegian provider of software-based virtual proximity...
iphone

Only the iPhone 14 Pro / Pro Max will have the new Apple A16 chip according to Ming-Chi Kuo

Ming-Chi Kuo has published a report stating that the A16 processor will be exclusive...
Mobile

Samsung has introduced the world’s first glare-free monitor

Samsung has dubbed its new ViewFinity S8 monitor for professionals and content creators the...
Entertainment

The curious case of Xiaomi televisions that disassemble themselves. What’s happening?

Xiaomi boasts a family of smart TVs with a high value for money. To...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Tech News

Compilation of the best 4K and QHD wallpaper apps of 2022

We have already talked before about various mobile applications that serve to provide varied...
Apps

Android Auto 7.9 is now official: the new beta version could increase the quality of the audio and can now be downloaded

A week after Android Auto hit 7.8 stable, the beta progresses to receive Android...

© 2021 voonze.com.