Android Auto 7.8 available for multiple users. And here comes the beta of version 7.9

Google’s double green light: one is for Android Auto 7.8 in stable version the other for Android Auto 7.9 on the beta channel. In recent days, in fact, Mountain View has extended the audience of users who can update their system to the latest stable version, and at the same time has released a new beta version.

The novelties of this latest update (7.9) indicated in the APK changelog (which you can find by following the link in SOURCE) mention an unspecified improved “do not disturb” functionality and the fact that now dark mode for the car user interface is independent of the phone (remember that, starting last month, Google pulled the plug from the Android Auto app for smartphones: now you can interact directly from the operating system).

In addition, the unmissable ones also appear in the changelog “bug fixes“side by side with”other improvements“: the detailed nature of these interventions is however currently unknown. We can assume (and hope) that Mountain View has intervened to solve known problems such as those manifested using Android Auto in combination with the latest Samsung flagships, namely Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Finally, in all likelihood, the underground works continue to pave the way for the redesign of the Android Auto UI with “Coolwalk”, officially announced during the Google I / O 2022.

It is worth pointing out that there is no need to worry if you still can’t download Android Auto 7.8 on the stable channel: the distribution of these updates is always fragmented and gradual, and in the meantime the system can continue to work even with previous versions.