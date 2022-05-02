Android Auto 7.6 final now available: smart answers begin to reach everyone

Vehicle OS updates are ongoing. So, after the last beta of version 7.6, now it’s the turn of the stable version: Android Auto levels up to improve the use of the phone at the wheel a bit. And with an important novelty that is finally reaching everyone who uses the system: intelligent responses to incoming messages are becoming available.

Accessing music from the vehicle’s console is extremely convenient, but what really prevents distractions is having all the actions of Android Auto on the steering wheel controls. But how do you reply to an incoming WhatsApp message without taking your eyes off the road? The solution lies in voice commands: with them you can dictate the message to Google Assistant to take care of sending it. And with the new Android Auto you don’t need the assistant.

Respond with one touch to messages that just came in

Smart Replies in Android Auto 7.6. Image from 9to5Google

Android Auto already allowed us to write messages and send them without the need to use either the screen or the steering wheel controls: thanks to the voice commands of Google Assistant, it was enough to ask him to transcribe what we wanted to send so that, once the contact was specified, the assistant did all the work. In Android Auto 7.6 responses add a smart component.

As we already communicated in the beta, version 7.6 allows you to respond directly to messages with one of the suggestions that Google Assistant will display. The operation is similar to what Android already offers on phones: depending on the context of the message, the system will offer consistent answers so that a simple touch is enough to transmit what is desired. In this way you don’t have to fight with Assistant using your voice or get distracted.

Smart Replies land for everyone with Android Auto 7.6, but it’ll take a while to kick in: Google will distribute the novelty progressively (It still doesn’t appear to us, surely it comes from the hand of some update of the Google app and/or Google Play services). To update to this version, you must carry out the following process:

Go to the Android Auto tab in the Google Play Store and click on update.

In the event that the update does not appear (Google is distributing it), you can download the installation file from APK Mirror.

Install the file on your phone, accept the update prompt, and you’ll have Android Auto 7.6. The APK is 100% secure.

With Android Auto 7.6 Google takes an important step in the interaction with the phone from the screen of the car. It’s certainly an excellent use of the assistant’s proactive capabilities.

Via | tutto android