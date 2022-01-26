Android apps coming to all Windows 11 users in February

When Windows 11 was introduced last summer, microsoft surprised everyone by announcing the arrival of Android applications on Windows, but said support did not reach everyone at its launch, but only users of the Microsoft Insiders program will be the only ones to be able to test Android apps. But this will change in a few weeks.

microsoft has announced that Android apps will start rolling out to all Windows 11 users the next month of February, so you no longer have to be an Insider to be able to install Android apps on Windows.

Android apps on Windows 11

In the next update of Windows 11 which will arrive during the month of February microsoft will launch a public preview in your app store, which will allow all users to download apps from Amazon App Store Preview.

Being a preview we will find some limitations, like very few applications in the Amazon Appstore to install on Windows 11. It is expected that over the weeks Microsoft and Amazon will improve support and expand the catalog of applications.

It seems that we will have to wait for future Windows updates so that the support of the apps arrives in an official and stable way to everyone, but the launch of the preview to all its users is already a big step.

At the moment in Windows 11 you can only download applications from the Amazon Appstore but Google is already working on bringing Android games to Windows 10 and Windows 11 with the Google Play Games store, whose beta testing phase began last week in Korea South, Taiwan and Hong Kong. We hope that Google will also bring the Play Store to Windows.

More information | microsoft