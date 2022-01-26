Android apps are coming to Windows 11 in a new public preview next month

Microsoft is eager to bring support for Android apps to Windows 11 as soon as possible.

For this, the company has announced, through Panos Panay, Product Director, Windows + Devices, that it will be next February when the public preview of a new version of Windows 11 arrives, in which the long-awaited support for Android applications, although the 50 applications that will be initially supported are unknown, and that users will be able to install through the Microsoft Store.

Support for Android applications has been one of the main features of Windows 11 that have attracted the most attention.



Also comes the early end of the free update

In the same announcement published today, an appeal is also made to those who are still considering upgrading to Windows 11, indicating that the free upgrade to it is “entering its final phase”, earlier than originally expected, stipulated for mid year, implying that if users put off upgrading to Windows 11 later, they might have to pay for it.

In the public preview there will also be improvements to the taskbar, where among other things, it will include a function that will allow you to mute and reactivate the sound, in addition to an improved system of window sharing and more.

In the new preview there will also be room for the redesign of the Notepad and Media Player applications, where in addition to the improvements at the design level to more closely resemble the guidelines of Windows 11, it will also have support for the dark mode.

In addition to the official aspects of the new public preview, the manager also highlighted the scope of Windows in the lives of thousands of people, where in addition to being available on more than 1.4 billion devices, both Windows 10 and Windows 11, it also highlights the rise in the use of computers throughout the pandemic.

For Panama:

As we reflect on what’s driving this structural shift in PC demand and usage, we see three enduring trends: the rise of hybrid work-learn, changes in entertainment habits and distribution models, and changing consumer habits for everyday tasks

It also adds some of the main uses that have been benefiting during the pandemic:

Since the start of the pandemic, 70% more people have streamed content via Hulu, Netflix and YouTube on Windows and monthly gaming minutes have grown by more than 35%

More information: Microsoft