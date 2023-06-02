Android and Wear OS, lots of new features coming soon: widgets, security and more

- Advertisement -

Google today announced many new features dedicated to smartphones and tablets android and smartwatches with WearOS operating system. The Mountain View company had announced them during the Google I / O, now some of these are made immediately available to all users. All the others will be released during the year.

READING PRACTICE

- Advertisement -

Reading Practice will help younger readers to improve vocabulary and comprehension using your Android smartphone or tablet. The feature is available in books that you can download from Play Books marked with the “Practice” badge (exercise. You can also search with this filter): for example, you can highlight the text while reading it aloud, listen to the pronunciation of a word (even syllables), listen to an entire sentence and learn the meaning of a word.

Availability: immediately in the USA.

WIDGETS

There are three new widgets: movie and TV show recommendations with Google TV, actions with Google Finance and titles edited daily from Google News.

- Advertisement -

WEAROS

The DJ by Spotify right on your wrist: just press play to listen to your favorite music or podcast episodes. New Spotify tiles and dials debut on Wear OS. Not only that: Google Keep now allows you to add a tile directly on the smartwatch to quickly access a note or a to-do list.

MESSAGES

- Advertisement -

New sticker combinations are coming Emoji Kitchen to be shared via Gboard.

SAFETY

The dark web report is made available through Google One (web and app) starting in the United States. Allows you to carry out an analysis to see if your Gmail address has been exposed in the dark web, it will be distributed in other 20 countries over the next few months.