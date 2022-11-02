Android alert: uninstall these apps from your phone as soon as possible

- Advertisement -

The truth is that lately the Android operating system does not stop giving us bad news in the form of malicious apps that sneak into Google Play so that any user who downloads it infects their phone without knowing it.

The system used by these attackers is very simple and effective: they upload the app to Google Play without any malicious code so that it passes the strict controls of the Mountain View-based company and then add said malicious code through a future update. .

And now, as reported by Bleeping Computer, users of the Android operating system will have to control the apps that we have installed on our phones and tablets since new applications that hide malicious code have been detected.

Delete these apps from your phone as soon as possible

- Advertisement -

As reported by the specialized IT portal, the Malwarebytes security group has issued a report in which they have detected four malicious apps that contain adware. The worst of all is that their developer has already been accused several times of offering this type of application on Google Play. And it seems that you can still upload content, even if it still contains malicious code.

enlarge photo Malware on Android own composition

The four malicious apps discovered this time they are the following

Bluetooth Auto Connect, with more than 1,000,000 installations

Bluetooth App Sender, with more than 50,000 installations

Drivers: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, with over 10,000 installations

Mobile transfer: smart switch, with more than 1,000 installations

- Advertisement -

Say this case the apps in question have very poor ratings on Google Playthere are even users who report excessive ads, but for now they are still available in the app store of the Mountain View-based giant.

As the guys at Malwarebytes have been able to prove, andThese apps take 72 hours to start displaying intrusive ads and phishing links, then every two hours they continue with their attacks to get as many clicks as possible.

The worst thing is that these eyelashes they open automatically even if the app is closed, and even if you have the phone with the screen off. So every time they unlock the phone, users who have one of these apps installed are going to find all kinds of tabs open in their browser.

- Advertisement -

As always, the best thing you can do to avoid unnecessary scares is to download apps from the official stores. But seeing how all kinds of malicious apps are sneaking into Google Play, we recommend that you always check the comments before downloading an app. And it doesn’t hurt to check if the developer has published other applications and their ratings to get an idea.

>