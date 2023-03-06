Android 15 will be Vanilla Ice Cream, but only for internal use

- Advertisement -

android in the past it has accustomed us to culinary designations for the different versions of the operating system, then Android Q it simply became Android 10and the same fate befell a Android R (11), S (12), and T (13). In the Mountain View offices, however, sweets have not been given up, and continued to correlate each release internally with something edible. Android 11, for example, was Red Velvet Cake, Android 12 Snow Cone.

No sugar for Android 13, actually much better a swing with which to burn them, as at least depicted in the statue that Google has dedicated to the current version of the operating system. With Android 14, however, we return to sweets: Upside Down Cake is the code name chosen by the company (in fact it would be Android U), as revealed with the release of the first Developer Preview which took place in early February. And now we also know the nickname of V: Vanilla Ice Cream.

It’s a bit earlier than usual, but it seems the internal dessert code-name for Android 15 V has been revealed: “Vanilla Ice Cream”. pic.twitter.com/pRTFJ4iIfO — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 3, 2023

He brings it back Mishaal Rahmanaccording to which some developers have found some traces of this denomination within the operating system code. Also in this case the name should remain for internal use, and therefore not be used for advertising and marketing. Rahman explains how the choice to already give a name to Android 15 arriving next year is not in itself strongly anticipated: it is (in advance) rather the fact that this name has already been discovered.