Android 15: we already know the code name of the next big update

Even though Android 14 is not yet available to the general public, journalist Mishaal Rahman has just revealed the code name chosen by Google for Android 15: Vanilla Ice Cream, or “vanilla ice cream”. We therefore continue on the old tradition of naming the updates of the operating system by names of desserts.

Red Velvet Cake, Snow Cone, Tiramisu and more recently Upside Down Cake for Android 14, Google has been used to giving us for years dessert names to the various iterations of its operating system for smartphones. The next big update will be no exception. Indeed, even before Android 15 really got people talking about it, its internal codename has already been revealed.

We owe this information to freelance journalist Mishaal Rahman, who claims that Android 15 will be called Vanilla Ice Cream, or “vanilla ice cream” in the language of Molière. If the name of this update will not surprise anyone, the date of revelation on the other hand may seem surprising, at the time the first beta of Android 14 is not yet available. As a reminder, it should be released during the month of April.

Android 15 already unveils its sweet-tasting codename

In the same way, if some information has indeed leaked here and there, we still lack concrete leaks around Android 15. This code name can therefore be a first step while waiting for leakers and developers to dissect in more depth what Google is preparing for us for its 2024 update. In the meantime, it is above all Android 14 which is about to reveal its secrets to the general public.

“If you think it’s *really* very early, it’s not really,” explains Mishaal Rahman on Twitter. “There will always be feature ideas/concepts that Google wants to implement, but there’s not enough time to add them to the current release, so either they’re already planning for the next release, or they’re leaving it. next to“.