Android 14 will simplify navigation: new for the Back Gesture

- Advertisement -

Android 13, we know, is being distributed on an ever-increasing number of smartphones – OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro were the last in order of time to receive it – but, understandably, Google is already working on developing the next version, coming next year.

During the Android Dev Summit ’22: Platform Trackthe Mountain View company has illustrated what will be the operation of the so-called predictive back gesture within applications of which some brief mention had already been made during the last I/O.

On the left Android in a version prior to 13, on the right Android 13: the function is partially active, with Android 14 it will be active by default within the apps.

Practically, when inside an app at present, with a swipe from the left edge to the right, you are not always sure which window you are accessing: so it happens that you find yourself on the home screen of your smartphone without wanting to, resulting frustrating having to reopen the app and search for the page that he was consulting.

- Advertisement -

With the predictive gesture Google intends to introduce a sort of in Android 14 preview of the screen accessed once the swipe is complete. As you remember 9to5Googleis a function that can already be tested for the apps that support it – Google Phone and Google TV – once enabled by the Developer options.

With Android 14 the predictive gesture it will also be active by default within apps. Its operation is shown on Google Calendar: with the swipe the page displayed at that moment narrows down to show on the left side a small preview of the previous screen. We find a similar function on iOS: for Android we will have to be patient for a few more months. To learn more about the topic, we invite you to watch the video starting at 33:55.