Android 14 will make it possible for your phone to communicate via satellite

Published on

By Abraham
A week ago, US carrier T-Mobile announced that it was working with SpaceX and its Starlink satellite internet to provide a new service to customers.

The objective is allow phones to have satellite connectivity in the most remote places on Earth.

At first, T-Mobile and SpaceX will offer only text messages from the phone, but the goal will be to eventually add voice and data coverage. They hope to open a beta of this service by “the end of next year”.

At the time, we couldn’t help but wonder how it will work and whether the phones we already have will be ready. T-Mobile claims that it will use the existing radio in the phone and that “it just works.”

Now we know that it will thanks to the new version of android, which should be Android 14. Today, Hiroshi Lockheimer of Google, has tweeted that the android team is “designing for satellites” and what are they “excited to support our partners in enabling [de las conexiones por satélite] in the next version of Android.

Lockheimer did not expand on that single tweet, nor did he reference a blog post, nor did he suggest that we will know more soon. However, everything indicates that this tweet is related to the announcement of T-Mobile and SpaceX.

More like this

