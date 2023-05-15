Android 14 will bring Ultra HDR feature that will enable more colorful photos with automatic brightness

Google announced the Ultra HDR feature as one of the new functions available in Android 14, which will be released in August. According to the company, compatible apps on devices running Android 14 will be able to show photographs with a wider range of colors and brightness.

This support technology to run Ultra HDR is already found in top Android phones. According to Forbes, it will be supported by the Google Photos app.

Since Adobe is making it easy for them, most big name apps will likely include Ultra HDR support. The technology works by adding a extra layer of information called Gain Map to a standard jpeg image.