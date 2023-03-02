Android 14 will bring passkey support to Dashlane and other apps

Passkeys are growing as a way to speed up password entry on devices using biometrics rather than traditional password entry, and now there are details on how Android 14 is being configured to bring native password support to these technologies. in several apps, including Dashlane.

The app company detailed last Wednesday (1th) that it will add native support for passkeys in Android 14. The next version of Android unlocks support for passkeys in third-party apps, which means that Dashlane will likely not be the only app receiving support when the update will be released later this year.

1Password also recently announced support for passwords.