Android 14 will bring passkey support to Dashlane and other apps

Passkeys are growing as a way to speed up password entry on devices using biometrics rather than traditional password entry, and now there are details on how Android 14 is being configured to bring native password support to these technologies. in several apps, including Dashlane.
The app company detailed last Wednesday (1th) that it will add native support for passkeys in Android 14. The next version of Android unlocks support for passkeys in third-party apps, which means that Dashlane will likely not be the only app receiving support when the update will be released later this year.
1Password also recently announced support for passwords.
Manage passkeys with Dashlane on Android later this year 🎉 #fido #passkeys #passwordless pic.twitter.com/myFKDPAYF7
“Mobile platforms such as Android and iOS will require changes to allow third party apps like Dashlane to manage passkeys. These are the same changes that were included in this Android 14 developer preview. access using your fingerprint instead of entering a password. The fingerprint links the authentication action to the device user, which prevents anyone else from creating and using passwords on this specific device,” explains Dashlane.
In a tweet, the app also teased what passkeys will look like in its app on Android 14, with a system prompt similar to what we see with biometric authentication on Android today.
Support for passwords in Dashlane on Android will come with the final version of Android 14, which is scheduled to arrive around August of this year, barring any unexpected delays.