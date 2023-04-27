Android 14: the latest beta fixes many bugs, here is the detailed list

Google has deployed beta 1.1 of Android 14. This version primarily intended for developers mainly brings many bug fixes.

The rollout of the consumer version of Android 14 is imminent. By all accounts, Google will stick to its schedule and present its new operating system for mobile devices at the Google I/O conference on May 10, 2023. It will then be available to users from August 2023.

Testers have reported numerous issues since the first beta of Android 14 was released two weeks ago. This Android 14 beta 1.1 update sets out to fix them. On the menu of this deployment, no big improvement from an aesthetic point of view. The fixes, on the other hand, are quite plentiful.

Here’s a list of changes coming to Android 14, as the company showcased them on the Android Developers site.

Wallpaper & Style app is finally working. THE systematic crash problem when we wanted to change wallpapers is solved.

when we wanted to change wallpapers is solved. Unlocking through the fingerprint reader works normally. Some Pixel users had noticed that “the fingerprint reader is available and can be configured, but it does not work. It shows the new lock icon but then shows the pattern unlock screen instead of giving access to the phone”

The name of the mobile operator normally appears in the status bar

Fixed a fatal issue that prevented a SIM or eSIM card from being detected or activated and simply prevented users from using their smartphone

Some testers have found that the Smart Lock feature displays the wrong message when activated. This little interface problem is fixed

Android 14 beta 1.1 currently only works on Google’s latest smartphones, namely Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 and 5a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6 a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. If you have one of these devices and are already using the Preview Build version of Android 14, this new update will be automatically installed in the hours or days to come.

