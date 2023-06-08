Android 14: the 3rd beta is finally available, here are all the news

- Advertisement -

Google has just rolled out the third beta for Android 14. This new version comes with some changes, before Google works to fix bugs on future updates.

Android 14 Beta 3 is finally available, and marks what Google calls the ” platform stability “. This means that developer APIs and all application behaviors in the operating system are now final and will not change until the final version is released.

Google says the latest beta update will build on its core themes encompassing ” privacy, security, performance, developer productivity, and user personalization while continuing to improve the experience of large-screen devices on tablets, foldables, and more “. This last part is essential, especially since Google will release the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold later this month.

What changes on Android 14 Beta 3?

From Android 14 Beta 3, Google adds a new charging indicator for Pixel phones, appearing in the upper right corner. Using the “chip” style that is also employed for phone calls, Android 14 will now indicate when your phone is charging by means of a status indicator in the upper right corner. This new notification shows that your phone is charging and also shows the battery percentage.

The new beta is also an opportunity to take advantage ofreworked themed icons. These are now more colorful. The backgrounds of each icon benefit from more vibrant colors, while the color of the icon itself is also a bit more vivid. The icons, however, lose a lot of their contrast compared to previous versions.

Android also supports font scaling up to 200% by default, to provide visually impaired users with additional accessibility options. Additionally, users can grant partial access to their media library when an app requests any of the visual permissions introduced in Android 13. There have also been updates to the core OpenJDK libraries, along with security changes regarding access to the system by applications.

There are also newcomers such asa tutorial for using gestures or customizable wallpapers. Note that Google should also add a battery health check functionality (Battery Health Checker). It will display a summary of the battery’s health status, the exact number of charge cycles, the current battery charging policy, and the battery’s manufacturing date.

The Pixel 7a is compatible with the Android 14 beta

Google has just extended the beta to other devices, since the Pixel 7a, which was just released a few weeks ago, is finally compatible with the betas of Android 14. So you will be able to install the new version on this device. However, as always, we remind you that this is a beta version, and that means that the OS is not suitable for use on your personal smartphone.

It is better to install the update on a second smartphone, because it could break essential functionalities of your device. Moreover, it would seem that the update to Android 14 Beta 3 has, for some, deprived Pixel devices of a working fingerprint sensor. Not only is the sensor not working, but Android also doesn’t seem to recognize its presence.

Those who unlocked their device with the fingerprint are therefore forced to use a PIN / password / pattern to use their smartphone, but the lack of a fingerprint reader is especially a problem for the use of managers passwords or certain banking applications.