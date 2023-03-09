5G News
Android 14 tests flash notifications to replace LED feature

Android 14 tests flash notifications to replace LED feature

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Android 14 tests flash notifications to replace LED feature
1678366432 android 14 tests flash notifications to replace led feature.jpeg
Android 14 Developer Preview 2 has been released and one of the new features planned is the new flash notifications, which are supposed to replace the notification LED light.

This second type of notification had its heyday when it was launched, but soon began to be deactivated by users. This would be an attempt to bring back a notification function beyond vibrations or sounds. You will be able to check it through the Accessibility panel on Androidwhich will offer to activate “Camera flash notification” and/or “Screen flash notification”.

Screenshot shows new Android 14 Developer Preview 2 notification features (Image: Playback/9to5Google)

For camera flash notifications, the phone’s LED flash will turn on and off briefly when a notification arrives. It will also be possible to configure the flashlight toggle in phone quick settings.

If the feature chosen is screen flash notifications, there is a range of 12 colors to choose from (among different shades of blue, green, yellow, orange, red, pink and purple). Thus, the screen will flash in the selected color whenever a notification arrives.

The development of this new functionality still seems a little primitive, since it is not possible to define a color for each application or contact. This can be improved, but it is worth remembering that in the final build of Android 14, it may be removed and users of the stable version of the update will not have access to judge its usefulness.

And you, what did you think of the news? Do you prefer using the front camera flash or the screen flash? Leave your comment below!

