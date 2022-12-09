Android 14, steps forward in full NTFS support

- Advertisement -

Maybe finally Android 14 will solve one of its last major limitations from the point of view of integration with Windows: it will be able to read (and above all write) natively disks and storage units formatted with file system NTFS. Mishaal Rahman of Esper noticed a new commit in the OS source code in the past few hours; of course it is far from being an official announcement – a thousand obstacles could arise in the course of construction, and it is not impossible, as has happened several times in the past, that the release will postpone to subsequent editions – but it is at least an important step in the right direction.

It is worth remembering that already with Android 13 an important victory was scored in this sense: native support for the exFAT filesystem, which was made public and “open” by Microsoft in 2019, 13 years after its release. However, support is limited only to Linux kernel 5.10 and more recent; Typically, the Linux kernel version remains the same throughout the life of the device, even if the Android version updates.

This means that they are a lot few devices on the market actually compatible with exFAT – among these it is worth mentioning the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, for example. However, before making it open, Microsoft allowed manufacturers to purchase a license for its implementation, so it is possible that some other device, a little bit on the spot, would support it. As you can imagine, the bet is safer when it comes to recent top-of-the-range brands – Samsung’s Galaxy S above all.

For NTFS, the situation is a bit more complicated. Meanwhile, it is good to remember that NFTS is older than exFAT, which was developed thinking primarily of solid state memories that are ubiquitous nowadays; second, it was never officially “opened” by Microsoft. However, from Linux kernel 5.15 onwards, there is full read and write support thanks to the open-source third-party driver known as NTFS3, maintained by the German Paragon Software Group.

A very first build of Android 13 based on the 5.15 kernel and therefore with full NTFS support, at least in theory, had already been spotted a few months ago; however, Google side there is still some work to be done, specifically with regard to the “daemon” (or service) that takes care of mounting the various volumes. As we said, the road is still quite long. That said, on the consumer side exFAT expansion is more desirable, because it is generally more supported and widespread. NTFS is a welcome addition, of course, but it is already more of a niche.