Android 14 should give more control over the taskbar

Google does not intend to abandon the Android taskbar with its next update. To tell the truth, according to Android Police, the firm should even make some improvements. Users will be able to hide it at will, while enjoying a more compact design.

Last year, Google introduced Android 12L, a version of its operating system specifically for tablets, to the market. Among the multiple optimizations for the big screen, we found in particular a taskbar, on which the user could store his favorite applications. Currently in beta, Android 14 brings some changes to the taskbar, as spotted by our colleagues from Android Police.

On Pixel Tablet and the upcoming Pixel Fold, we already notice a new design for it, now more compact, as you can see in the image above, where it occupied the entire width of the screen before. Additionally, Google seems particularly keen on giving more controls to users, especially those who don’t want the taskbar permanently displayed on their device.

Android 14 could pin its taskbar on Pixel Fold and Tablet

Indeed, while digging through the latest Android 14 beta, Mishaal Rahman discovered an option to pin the taskbar to the bottom of his screen. The rest of the time, it disappears after use. To activate this option, you must keep pressing on a vacant space in the taskbar to bring up a pop-up with the words “always show the taskbar”.

However, Mishaal Rahman specifies that this functionality is not available by default in the beta of Android 14. Google could therefore simply prepare the ground for its deployment, before changing its mind before the final launch of the operating system.

It is not impossible that it will appear in an upcoming Android 14 update, which would optimize the user experience on Pixel Tablet, then, eventually, on the Pixel Fold, the first foldable smartphone. of the manufacturer.

Source : Android Police