Android 14 has its first official date, more or less

13 has just arrived on the Pixels and several smartphones are preparing to deal with the latest version of Android through the classic beta programs, but as we all know the rumors move at a much higher speed than in the real world, so – believe it or not – it’s already time to talk about first-bug-on-some-pixels-wireless-charging-doesnt-work/">Android 14 arriving on Google smartphones only in 2023 forwarded.

However, unlike the usual rumors that come so far in advance, this time the source of the rumors is none other than the Mountain View house, which has given us a fairly precise indication of what will be the first date where developers can get started get your hands on a build of Android 14.

FIRST MENTIONS FOR ANDROID 14

Yes, because Google has updated the page of the Android beta program, including an explicit reference to Android 14 in the FAQ section How long does each beta program last?where you can read that the release plan for the quarterly updates of Android 13 will go on until March 2023, to then be followed by the publication of the first beta of Android 14.

This means that the beta program of the next Android version is expected to start in April 2023but it is likely that the Developer Preview could start appearing online as early as the month of February. In addition to this, Google has also confirmed some small changes in the process of joining the beta program, which now requires that the devices you intend to enroll are equipped with a stable ROM before making the transition to Android 14.

In conclusion, we point out that the quarterly updates program of Android 13 will start in beta from September and that Google has removed the public list of compatible devices, leaving each user to see those compatible with the beta program directly from the list of terminals associated with the own account.