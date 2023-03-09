5G News
Android 14 DP2 is released with privacy, performance and more improvements

Android 14 DP2 is released with privacy, performance and more improvements

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Android 14 DP2 is released with privacy, performance and more improvements
Google released Android 14 DP1 at the beginning of February and now the second developer preview has been released with improvements and several new features for us to explore. Most of the new features include privacy improvements so that apps can only access data and files that the user allows.

One of the first changes cited by Google is the new Credentials Manager API that aims to simplify login to accounts stored on the cell phone while ensuring greater security over this data. Speaking of security, now the user will be able to restrict which files applications can access in three categories:

  • No files;
  • Selected photos and videos;
  • All photos and videos.

Another interesting change is the application usage optimization. With it, the Android system will disable all activity of an application when it remains running in the background, which will reduce CPU usage and save energy.


The new version of the system now allows the use of European metrics throughout the system, expanding compatibility with formats used in different countries in the region.

Speaking of Europe, Android will not be so dependent on Google Play if you use another application store on your smartphone. From now on, apps downloaded from other stores will no longer receive updates from Google Play, which can be useful on Galaxy phones that contain multiple apps from the Galaxy Store, for example.

Twitter will release updates to fix the problem of disappearing tweets

Android 14 DP2 Download

The update is now available for several devices via OTA and factory file, the latter erasing all cell phone data after installation. In this case, we recommend that you download the OTA file to install the new version without losing your smartphone’s settings.

  • Pixel 7 Pro – Factory Image — OTA
  • Pixel 7 – Factory ImageOTA
  • Pixel 6a – Factory ImageOTA
  • Pixel 6 Pro – Factory ImageOTA
  • Pixel 6 – Factory ImageOTA
  • Pixel 5a – Factory ImageOTA
  • Pixel 5 – Factory ImageOTA
  • Pixel 4a (5G) – Factory ImageOTA
It is always good to remember that Android Developer Preview versions are dedicated to developers to optimize their applications and are not recommended for daily use as they contain several bugs.

know more

