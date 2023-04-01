Android 14 DP1, all the hidden news: keyboard and trackpad gestures

- Advertisement -

As we saw just yesterday, Google has begun the public phase of the Android 14 development cycle. Close to the release of the first Developer Preview, as has become tradition, all the main experts and geeks of the scene went wild in search of something new hidden, not officially announced. We list those that have emerged in the past few hours:

GESTURE FOR TOUCHPADS AND PHYSICAL KEYBOARDS

It looks like a feature clearly aimed at tablets and devices with large displays (or in any case larger than those of a traditional smartphone, and of course the reference is to foldables such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold or the future Pixel Fold by Google itself).

Specifically, guarantees greater prominence to the Settings page dedicated to the physical keyboard, making it a first-level item (Settings > Keyboardto understand), and then a whole series of options and sections are added that manage for example the modifier keys, the possibility of remapping some keys and much more.

As for the touchpad / trackpad, however, the news are not yet visible on a practical level, but lines of code have been found that suggest the existence of various gestures:

Back: swipe right or left with three fingers

Home: swipe up with three fingers

Recent apps/multitasking: Swipe up with three fingers without letting go

Notification curtain: swipe down with three fingers

Previous/next app: swipe left or right with four fingers

Those who have used Chrome OS will be definitely familiar with these commands – let’s just say they are perfectly identical. Among other things, the Settings page dedicated to the trackpad will include several other classic options seen on other operating systems, such as the possibility of inverting the direction of scrolling, adjusting the movement of the cursor and activating/deactivating pressure to register a click (and use simple tap instead)

PAGE DEDICATED TO HEARING AIDS

It seems that the new version of the operating system will implement a new page dedicated to hearing aids in the section Accessibility of the Settings. As you can see below at the moment it is not very populated, but everything you need is there. Among other things, it does not appear by default: a dedicated flag must be activated.