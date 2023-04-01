Android 14: details of the new features for cell phones

As every year, Google releases an update Android, the operating system that is available on most cell phones in the world. Version 14 began its testing process with a view to its arrival in the second half of the year.

Normally, the company starts the work schedule at the beginning of the year with developer tests, then starts the beta phase with some people and finally releases the update between August and October.

so right now It is starting its way and is in the hands of some developers with previews, which are more focused on performance issues and technical adaptation, than on visual or aesthetic changes.

- Advertisement -

What’s new in Android 14

The focus at this time for Google is to give developers new API for the operation of your applications and games, allowing a good performance of the software. All this because the main objective is to improve battery life.

“Android 14 continues our effort to optimize the way apps work together, improve system health and battery life, and polish the end-user experience,” the company reported.

- Advertisement - The new version of the operating system is already under development and its first details have been revealed.

But the possibility of scaling the system text to 200% is also being added, since the maximum available is 130% for cell phones Google Pixel.

- Advertisement -

Another section is that Android 14 will block the installation of apps with a target SDK older than version 23, this means that apps will be prevented from bypassing the improved permissions model introduced in Android 6.0 in 2015 for performance and security issues.

Although this decision will not affect the old applications or games that users already have installed on their phones.

Continuing with the permissions issue, this new version will include a privacy function in which the user will not have to give an application access to the entire photo gallery, but rather has the power to choose which images they can access, putting a barrier to all content.

The new version of the operating system is already under development and its first details have been revealed.

There are also improvements on user profiles. In case you have a second profile on your cell phone, for example for a child to use, there will be access to your call history and sending text messages.

The battery will be an important point, seeking to optimize performance, but also because there will be an indicator that will show the remaining battery time and will appear under the icon in the notification panel, unlike previous versions where there is access to this information, but through the settings.

One of the problems that it will solve is the elimination of bloatware, which are the pre-installed applications that the cell phone comes with and that are normally difficult to uninstall. Now they are looking for this to be an easier process to carry out.

Finally, the system is testing the possibility of duplicating the applications. This will allow users to have the same platform on the same phone twice to open two different accounts, something functional for those apps that do not have this internal function.

For now, access to Android 14 is limited to mobile pixelfrom version 4 to 5G onwards, and is primarily designed for use by developers.