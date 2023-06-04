Android 14 could show the health of the phone’s battery

- Advertisement -

It seems that Android 14 has deployed a new API for battery management in its latest version, which Allows you to check the battery status of your smartphone.

The news comes from the hand of Mishaal Rahman, from Esper.io, who has stated that the new APIs have been created to offer useful information such as cycle count, state of charge, date of manufacture, date of first use, charging policy, and most importantly, battery health.

For now, the new BatteryManager API is only available on Google Pixel smartphones running Android 14 Beta 2 or higher.

Thanks to this API, the developer @narektor believe an open source battery health app called Batt. This allows users to offer statistics on the health of the battery. But keep in mind that the battery health data provided may not be entirely accurate.

This implies that Google could roll out its own battery health tracking feature that will likely be found in the Settings app.

Unfortunately, it is also likely that the company will skip the feature entirely in the upcoming Android 14 version and add it in Android 15. This feature has been highly requested by many for some time now, so we can expect it to arrive at some point. in the future.