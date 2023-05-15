Android 14 Beta 2 available for download: news and test opening to many smartphones

- Advertisement -

Yesterday’s Google I/O from which various innovations for AI and the ecosystem and as many hardware products came out, see the “average” Pixel 7a (which we have already reviewed!) and two interesting products such as Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet that will not arrive in Italy, however, has brought good news for developers focused on testing Android 14. There is Beta 2which as usual is available for download to subscribers with a Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6/6 Pro, Pixel 6a and Pixel 7/7 Pro.

ANDROID 14 BETA: NOW NOT JUST FOR PIXELS

Google simultaneously announced that several other partners can access the Android 14 beta program.

ALL THE INFO FOR DOWNLOADS HERE

Specifically thelist currently includes:

iQOO (not present in Europe) with iQOO 11

(not present in Europe) Lenovo Lenovo Tab Extreme

Nothing Nothing Phone (1)

OnePlus OnePlus 11

oppo Oppo Find N2 Flip

realme Realme GT 2 Pro (China)

Techno (not present in Europe) Tecno Camon 20

(not present in Europe) I live Vivo X90 Pro

Xiaomi Xiaomi 13 Pro Xiaomi 13 Xiaomi 12T.



ANDROID 14 BETA 2, THE NEWS ANNOUNCED BY GOOGLE

Android 14 Beta 2 includes several new features for: camera, multimedia, privacy and security, system interface and productivity.

Ultra HDR images

Support for 10-bit HDR images is added, in concrete terms it means that more information is retained when taking a photo, gaining above all in chromatic brilliance and contrasts. Android’s Ultra HDR format is fully compatible with JPEG, so apps will be able to use the “new” images without any problems. In addition, 10-bit compressed still images can be captured on supported devices, editing benefits from the increased number of colors retrieved from the sensor, and the Gainmap associated with Ultra HDR images can be used to render them using OpenGL or Vulkan.

Camera extensions

Android 14 expands and improves the Camera Extensions by allowing apps to handle longer processing times, which results in better images thanks to the algorithms that work on photos taken in low light environments

With In-sensor zoom, the camera app can allow users to adjust the zoom before other controls are ready

Lossless USB audio

Android 14 gains support for lossless audio formats for audiophile-grade listening sessions with USB-connected headphones. Audio can also be sent directly, without equalizations, volume corrections or effects. We’re working with partner manufacturers to bring this feature to devices later this year.

Better graphics capabilities

Google has included some advanced graphics features to allow developers to make the most of the potential of GPUs:

Android has long supported custom-shaded triangle meshes, but the input mesh format has been limited to a few predefined combinations of attributes. Android 14 adds support for custom meshes, which can be defined as triangles or triangular stripes and can also be indexed. They are specified with custom attributes written in AGSL

To make it easier to use Android’s Canvas API to draw with hardware acceleration in HardwareBuffer, Android 14 introduces HardwareBufferRenderer, which is particularly useful when you have a case that involves communicating with the system compositor via SurfaceControl for low-resolution drawing. latency.

Privacy

Health Connect is a container “rested” on the device (nothing goes online, therefore) that collects data on the user’s health and physical activity. It allows you to share this data with other apps but above all to have the data itself under control in a single environment, being able to decide which data share with Which app. Health Connect, which we call Healthy Connection, has already been available (for some time) on the Play Store (here) and will be pre-installed on stable Android 14. Google has announced the integration of training routes into Health Connect, a novelty that goes in the direction of apps like Strava: if desired, you can share a route in which you have trained.

Data sharing news

If Android 14 will introduce more information when an app shares location data with third parties, the user will receive a notification when the app you have granted permission changes its sharing policy. In the device settings there will be a section dedicated to data sharing updates.

More control over full screen notifications

Full screen notifications are meant for those extremely high priority notifications that require your immediate attention, and don’t necessarily think of something serious because even an incoming call or alarm activation are attributable among the notifications full screen. With Android 14, Google is limiting the kind of apps that are allowed to those that only deliver calls or alarms/alerts.

System interface

Google has brought numerous improvements and new guidelines for developers to Android 14 beta 2 to improve the fluidity of animations when navigating within an app. All features related topredictive back they remain dependent on a developer flag being turned on.

ANDROID 14 BETA 2, OTHER NEWS

above What’s new in Android 14 Beta 2 announced by Google many of which are hidden behind the scenes, being the Beta firmware for developers. But there are other:

the settings item Languages ​​& inputs was divided into two sections, languages And Keyboard

in the quick settings you can insert a tile to quickly adjust the font size

The trash can icon associated with uninstalling an app has been updated

by pressing and holding an app icon, the App info item is no longer separate but is merged with the others

another icon that changes, together with that of the trash can: it is that of the item Security and privacy of the system settings.

Screenshot from 9to5google

For install Android 14 Beta 2 it is necessary to register for the program (here) with a suitable device, i.e. one of the Pixels listed at the beginning.

WHEN ANDROID 14 BETA 3 ARRIVES

There next betafrom the official program, will arrive in June and it will be that of Platform Stabilityi.e. the one that will contain the definitive API, NDK and SDK, of “stable” Android 14.