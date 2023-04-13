5G News
Android 14 Beta 1 is here: So you can join the testing...

Android 14 Beta 1 is here: So you can join the testing program

Google has announced the release of the latest preview version of the next version of Android, Android 14 Beta 1. Unlike the previous two developer previews, you can install this version by joining the Android beta program with your Pixel phone.

Google’s schedule calls for three more beta releases until the final version sometime after July.

Google says you’ll find a new arrow Back inspired by Material You when using gesture navigation. The company also details its “top” system sharing sheet, the interface that drops down when you hit the share button in an app.

Android 14 Beta 1 is now available. You can get it by joining the official beta program or by manually installing it on your Pixel phone. Google says that users running the QPR3 beta of Android 13 will automatically get the update to Android 14 without having to take any additional steps, or sign up for a separate program.


