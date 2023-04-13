Android 14, Beta 1 arrives on all compatible Pixels | Main news

- Advertisement -

Yesterday evening Google released the first Beta of Android 14, after two Developer Previews arrived in February and March, on all compatible Pixel smartphones, namely Pixel 4a 5G (only 5G, 4G is cut out), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The transition from Developer Preview to Beta is quite important, because it represents a significant increase in stability (hopefully); at least three more such releases are expected before the official stable release, which should take place around October.

Google has not released a detailed changelog, so the news is being discovered by the community. In other words: the list may not be complete. If other significant details emerge in the next few hours or days, we will not fail to update the article. As always we will focus on the news aimed at the user.

In the settings of the “at a glance” widget, the option to “show the weather” appeared. Disabling it, however, nothing happens. You can set a transparent navigation bar. It is an option for developers, and for now according to the first reports it is not very reliable. The pen and highlighter tools for notes have a small accent in the icon of the selected color. In the share window/mask there is a new icon dedicated to Nearby Share. The text in the “at a glance” widget reverts to being arranged on two lines As noted in Android 13’s QPR3 Beta 2, the info and pause buttons in an app’s context menu (long press of the home icon) are reversed. New design for the Back gesture icon, which makes it more immediately visible; it is collected in a “bubble” with the same colors as the system theme The feature that allows developers to implement custom actions in the sharing window/mask is finally live. The “monochrome” Material You theme has been hidden, as have the clock settings in Backgrounds and Styles. Ability to set different live wallpapers on Home and Lock Screen. As seen in Android’s QPR3 Beta 2, you can improve privacy when entering your unlock PIN by turning off all key press animations. “Automatic” PIN confirmation – no more pressing Enter. New style for the badge that indicates cloned apps.

From left to right: point 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 13

Google reports a few known issues, most of which are related to Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode:

Android platform An issue with the Credential Manager APIs causes instability in the apps that use them. A workaround is available in the latest Android 14 SDK preview release, which developers can install using Android Studio. Developers who previously installed a preview version of the Android 14 SDK should completely uninstall and reinstall the SDK to apply the fix. After entering and exiting PiP mode, a problem with the system interface causes the screen to flicker when launching any app. Problem in the system interface that causes screen flickering when playing a video in picture-in-picture mode. Video playback that continues in the background even if the app that was playing it in picture-in-picture mode is closed. Video playback in picture-in-picture mode stops unexpectedly if you back gesture when the picture-in-picture settings page is open.

App When using a device with a work profile, the Play Store app in the work profile crashes or freezes when launched. Choosing the Message option for an item in the Google Phone app’s recent calls list displays a blank screen. After taking photos with the Google Camera app, a green halo appears briefly on the image when you open the last photo taken.



For those who need it, here are all the links to the Factory and OTA images:

Pixel 7 Pro: Factory | OTA

Pixel 7: Factory | OTA

Pixel 6a: Factory | OTA

Pixel 6 Pro: Factory | OTA

Pixel 6: Factory | OTA

Pixel 5a: Factory | OTA

Pixel 5: Factory | OTA

Pixel 4a 5G: Factory | OTA