Android 13 will make it easier to select profiles from the lock screen

Yesterday saw the release of the first developer version of Android 13, the next version of the mobile operating system developed by Google.

We commented that for the user it brought very little news, but the truth is that there are not a few users and specialized publications that have wanted to learn about the news for the user beyond those officially announced.



In this regard, several publications highlight one of the new features that will arrive with Android 13, and that at the moment is still in the development phase and with continuous problems, making more sense for its use on tablets, also coinciding with the almost Google’s sudden interest in promoting this type of device, although it also seems possible that it can be used on mobile phones, despite the fact that these are usually single-person devices.

We talk about new profile selector for the lock screen, with which it is intended to facilitate the passage from one profile to another among the profiles that are already configured on the same device.

In this way, in addition to entering the unlock pattern or the PIN code, as established, this screen will also offer the current user’s avatar, and below his username in a list that can be displayed to choose a different user. , as long as there are multiple users configured.

Among the user profiles that can be chosen, in addition to those already configured, there is also that of guest users.

Another novelty also arrives for this type of profile, and that is that When configuring a new guest profile, the option “Install available applications” can be enabled, which will allow the guest user to obtain some of the applications already available on the device itself with other profiles, although you will need to sign in with your account, so user data is not transferred between devices.

Other user-facing things found in Android 13 include the ability to rotate screen with the lock screen on large devices, automatic clearing of clipboard content, two new home screen layouts for the Pixel launcher, and even a new app. called Camera Obfuscator, focused on eliminating the largest number of data associated with the same photo.

Over time, other news will appear for users, who will get to know each other along the way, so we have months ahead of enough discovery of Android 13 news.

Via: XDA Developers