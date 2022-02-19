Android 13 will increase security for digital identity documents

It seems that with Android 13 the rules for allowing the saving of digital documents on the smartphone will be more stringent: Mishaal Rahman of Esper discovered a change in the operating system source code that new devices will need to implement the Hardware Abstraction Layer (HAL) known as Identity Credential, at least in version 202201 or newer. This particular version of the HAL allows you to present multiple documents during a single session (for example the driving license and the vehicle registration document).

A HAL is important because it is an extra layer of security between a device’s hardware and the operating system. Simplifying a great deal, it is an intermediary between the two parties: the data stored in a security chip, for example, is not read directly by the system, it all passes through the HAL.

It is interesting to observe that the presence of Identity Credential will be checked when running the famous VTS, or Vendor Test Suite, a software that Google runs on all Android devices that wish to have its services such as Play Store, Play Services and so on. . In theory, native Android 12 and earlier devices can also implement it (Google unveiled this HAL with Android 11), but they are not formally required.

Google has also set up a second HAL, called Identity Credential Direct Access: The idea is to allow the NFC chip to access the secure memory of the device, and thus show documents, even if the battery is low and the device is no longer able to stay on. This HAL, however, doesn’t seem to be a requirement of Android 13 – at least not for the moment.

However, it is clear that we are in a phase in which the idea of ​​completely abandoning the wallet is becoming more and more concrete: the technological giants have worked for several years to build a reasonably reliable foundation to allow the smartphone to store documents. In the United States, more and more states are gearing up to recognize the digital driver’s license and it is safe to assume that in the next few years we will see the explosion of this functionality.