Android 13 will drastically improve the autonomy of Bluetooth headphones

On Android 13 the Bluetooth LE Audio: as the name suggests, it is a new protocol that will allow you to listen to audio streams using low-energy transmission, with potentially excellent consequences for the autonomy of wireless earphones and headphones. To find out was Mishaal Rahman, who unearthed a related commit by rummaging through the source code of Google’s operating system.

It is interesting to note that the Bluetooth Low Energy Audio, together with the relative dedicated codec LC3, is already official for some time: to say, it could also have been part of Android 12. And indeed these were the plans, only for reasons of time it was postponed. With Android 12 the APIs for BLE Audio are already implemented and present, but they are not enough.

Among other things, it is possible that the technology will arrive on devices already on the market: high-end chips like the Snapdragon 865 Plus (but not the standard one) and the Snapdragon 888 already have the necessary hardware. It remains to be seen how it will work with peripherals instead.