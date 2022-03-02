Android 13 will allow you to adjust the brightness of the flashlight

Almost all smartphones have an LED flash, which in most cases is used more as a flashlight than as a photography flash.

Although Android allows any app to turn the LED flash on or off, it does not allow you to modulate the brightness. However, this will change in the next version of Android 13.

Android 13 introduces methods getTorchStrengthLevel and turnOnTorchWithStrengthLevel to the class CameraManager. The first method returns the brightness level of the LED flash, while the second method sets the brightness level of the LED flash from a minimum of ‘1’ to a hardware-determined maximum.

Previously, apps could only turn the flashlight on or off using the API setTorchModebut with these new APIs in Android 13 applications can more granularly control the brightness of the flashlight.

Not all Android 13 devices will allow you to control the brightness of the flashlight. Applications will be able to determine if a device supports flashlight brightness control by calling an API.

Still, it’s nice to see Google add support for user-requested features.