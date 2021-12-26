Android 13 Tiramisu: tasty taste of the new OS with details and images

What’s better than a Tiramisu on Christmas Eve? No, no sweets, there will be time for those in the next few hours. We are talking rather about the next version of Google’s operating system, Android 13, which on the net is “certain” that Mountain View has already decided how to name it, honoring the famous Italian dessert. AND XDA to give us the opportunity to peek inside the OS for the first time, obviously an unripe version, the result of a newly sketched build awaiting the release of the first beta in the course of 2022.
So, while Android 12 is in the middle of its distribution – with Samsung at the forefront, but obviously not only – and Android 12L has just entered the beta phase, let’s take a first look at what awaits us in the coming months with the T version. – Tiramisu, in fact. XDA has divided the news into four macro-areas, let’s see them in detail.
It will be possible select a specific language for each individual application, regardless of the “main” one established in the settings of your device. The function is codenamed “Panlingual” and can be customized in Settings> System> Languages & Input> App Language.
With Android 13, notification management will be even smarter (and less invasive, we hope) thanks to the new runtime permissions POST_NOTIFICATIONS. In a nutshell, in the next version of the operating system notifications will be activated one by one giving permission to send them to each individual app, exactly as it happens now with permission (or not) to access the camera or contacts.
Small improvements coming to the lock screen, which we can summarize as follows:
- Android 12: the clock is shown on a double line in the center of the display. When a notification arrives, the clock moves on one line shrinking.
- Android 13: it’s possible to force the watch to stay on double line even when notifications are shown. This novelty has also been implemented on Android 12L.