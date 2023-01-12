Android 13: the screenshot function will gain in security and functionality

According to many experts, the second quarterly update of Android 13 (Android 13 QPR2) will not bring drastic changes to the user interface. On the other hand, less visible features will be improved. Among these is the screenshot, which appeared in Android 12.

Although the screenshot feature has been available since Android 12, released in October 2021, it is not secure enough and not enough to use. Android 13 beta testers can now take advantage of Partial Screen Recording (Partial screenshot) on their smartphone, pending rollout to the general public.

- Advertisement -

To read – Android 13 arrives in beta on Windows 11 through Windows Subsystem for Android

Screen capture is a very useful function to create explainer videos for posting on YouTube, for example, or for your personal use. Until now, from the moment you press the “Record” button, Android 13’s Screen Capture records all visible content on the smartphone. This is problematic because it means that all of your activity, whether it’s notifications or switching between apps, is captured in images. If one of the screens displays banking or personal information about you, you run the risk of being subjected to a phishing attempt, or even identity theft.

The partial screenshot of Android 13 will allow you to choose which application you want to record

Android 13’s new screenshot feature lets you choose which app exactly to record. Therefore, as expected, the video will only contain the screen of the selected program. There is therefore no risk of disclosing compromising information. The functionality is not limited to this, however.

To read – Android 12 vs Android 13: their performance does not make their differences, supporting figures

- Advertisement -

According to 9 To 5 Google, the phrasing of the dialog box, “Share or save an app”, suggests that the same function will also allow cast the application of your choice to a compatible device.

- Advertisement -

No availability date has yet been announced for the Partial Screen Recording feature. Many sources agree that she is far from usable. Google engineers have their work cut out if they want to offer it during the Android 13 second quarterly update, scheduled for March 2023.

Source : Android Headlines