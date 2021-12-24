android 13 starts running, its first news filtered

When Android 12 has just been released, and the system is reaching only the first mobiles of the main manufacturers. But despite this, we are already learning the first characteristics of its successor, Android 13, a new version that at the moment we already know is underway, as shown by the different images that have been recently leaked, which already show us some of the most important features that the Google operating system will have. Some of them seem especially interesting to us, as you will be able to see thanks to some of the images that already show the operating system settings menus.

New settings with Android 13

XDA has been the medium that has had access to this first version of Android 13, which in internal code is being called “Tiramisu”A name quite consistent with the trajectory of the Mountain View firm, which has always called its operating systems after dessert names. And it is that among the images that have been leaked we have seen that there is a new functionality, which seems to us of course the most interesting for those who for work reasons have great international mobility, with permission from the COVID.

This new function will allow configure two languages ​​within the operating system, one for professional apps, which for example, we can configure in English, and another for the apps of our social networks and that we use in our leisure time or in our personal life. In such a way that two languages ​​coexist by default on the phone, but in separate plots. So much so, that we could choose the default language for each of the apps that we have installed on our mobile, or at least for the most important or representative ones.

Currently in Android we can only choose a default language, so if we choose Spanish or English, the entire operating system will only be shown in that language exclusively. One of the captures shows us the information of an application, in which now you can also choose the language default with which it will work. Another interesting novelty is that in Android 13 we will have to authorize an app expressly to send us notifications.

Until now they were authorized by default, and we were the ones who had to block these later. Now it will not be necessary, since by default they will all be deactivated. These are only the first functionalities that we know of Android 13, an operating system that, as usual, will be released in the month of May, in the Google I / O.

