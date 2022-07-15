Android 13 soon to be finalized, a gigantic scam on Wikipedia, this is the summary

A terrible malware that hides in several applications on Android, a monumental scam that has just been discovered on several Wikipedia pages, the final version of Android 13 which is coming very soon, this is the summary!

An expert security researcher has just discovered a very dangerous malware that is currently plaguing the applications of Android users. Problem, the applications concerned have been downloaded almost 3 million times. A Chinese housewife has just been unmasked. She had spent the last three years of her life filling the Wikipedia pages with totally false information. Finally, Google has just released the fourth and final public beta version of Android 13. Let’s go, we tell you everything you missed on July 14.

A terrible malware hides in several applications on Android

Maxime Ingrao, a security researcher at Evina, has just got his hands on a potentially very dangerous piece of malware called Autolycos. This one hides in several apps in the Play Store. And the bad news is that the applications concerned have been downloaded almost 3 million times. The applications concerned are eight in total. It is advisable to uninstall them as soon as possible from your smartphone. The full list of affected applications is precisely available in the article in question.

A gigantic scam discovered on the Wikipedia platform

It is a gigantic and unusual scam that has just been discovered on Wikipedia. A Chinese housewife has spent the past three years filling pages on the platform with false information. The latter has written no less than 206 articles and participated in a total of 300 writings. All are about Russian history and are written in a very academic style that made trickery very hard to detect.

The final release of Android 13 is imminent

Finally, Google has just released the fourth and final public beta version of Android 13. This Android 13 beta 4, however, does not include any new features compared to previous betas. The software is perfectly stable and Google only focuses on fixing a few bugs. The final version is imminent and could be deployed as early as next September.

