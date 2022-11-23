Android 13: Samsung releases feature that improves audio quality in calls to Galaxy A line

Samsung is making the new version of its user interface available for the “Galaxy A” series cell phones — the most recently updated model is the Galaxy A71. We discovered this Wednesday (23) that the One UI 5.0 brings “Voice Focus” feature to mid-range modelsoptimizing voice capture during video calls. Voice Focus is an intelligent function that filters background sounds and improves the volume and intonation of the user’s voice in video calls. The feature is compatible with WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Zoom.

As highlighted by the website SmartPrix, the Galaxy A13, Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73 will be the first cell phones to receive Voice Focus, but it is possible that it will reach the other models in the line soon. Currently, the feature is already available for Galaxy M53 and Galaxy M33 in India. Check out the video:

The new version of the software brings several other features developed by Samsung, such as dynamic widgets on the home screen, privacy improvements and new customization possibilities with a greater range of background-based color themes.

In Europe, there are few cell phones of the brand updated with One UI 5.0. The Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra are still the only models that received Android 13. updates is advanced and now includes older devices, such as the Galaxy Tab S7 line tablets. To check if Android 13 based One UI is now available for your device, just follow the path: Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.

