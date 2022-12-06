Android 13: Samsung Galaxy A22 4G gets One UI 5.0 update in Europe

Samsung started updating the Galaxy A22 4G with One UI 5.0, a new version of its user interface based on Android 13. Shortly after releasing the update for its 5G version, the manufacturer continues at a fast pace to bring the new software version to its users, although few Europeians have received this novelty. The update package was made available carrying firmware version A225FXXU3CVK3 and the patch security release of October 2022. This is the second Android update for Galaxy A22 4Gwhich hit the market running Android 11, and in May of this year, it received Android 12 with One UI 4.1.

The countries where users are receiving the new OS version include Albania, Germany, Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Switzerland, Czech Republic and other regions of Europe. - Advertisement - It is still unclear whether the manufacturer intends to release more software updates for the Galaxy A22 4G. For now, the affordable mid-range phone will be able to take advantage of the features offered by Samsung with One UI 5.0, including stackable widgets on the home screen, customization improvements with dynamic themes and new privacy functions.

So far, only a few cell phones have received Android 13 in Europe — Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra, Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. To check if a new software version is available for your Galaxy device, just follow the path: Settings > Software Update > Download and Install🇧🇷 Are you already running Android 13? How do you rate your experience? Comment!

Technical specifications

6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with HD+ resolution

Infinity-U display with waterdrop notch and 90Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Helio G80 Platform

4 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with MicroSD card

13 MP front camera

Four rear cameras: Main lens with 48 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

Fingerprint reader on the side, 4G connection, USB-C, P2 port for headphones, NFC, Samsung Pay

5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging

Android 12 with OneUI 4.1

Dimensions: 159.3 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm

Weight: 186 grams