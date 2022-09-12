Android 13, resumes the beta program. Many secrets hidden in the code

- Advertisement -

The distribution of android-13-google-discloses-minimum-requirements-for-new-system-version/">Android 13 in a stable version has temporarily interrupted the beta dedicated to the new operating system, but it seems that the wait for the new builds has now come to an end. In the past few hours, in fact, Google has released the first version QPR1 Beta 1 (QPR, remember, stands for Quarterly Platform Releases) dedicated to all Pixels compatible with the program.

The news available immediately for users who have installed the new firmware are not many but still interesting and concern the inclusion of Safety Center – a hub that manages security and privacy settings -, the October security patch and function Clear Calling – greatly reduces background noise during calls -, better support for eSIM (will be an increasingly central theme for everyone), spatial audio and Bluetooth LE Audio, new animations for the split screenbattery health settings, and the return of unified search.

In short, these are many small changes that Pixel users will be able to receive even on their non-beta devices when the next one is released Pixel Feature Drop December, as long as all the new features in the beta manage to arrive in the stable channel as well. But in addition to what can be noticed at a glance, the new firmware also includes many other additions under the hood. Let’s see what it is.

THE HIDDEN NEWS OF THE UPDATE

The developer took care of digging into the firmware code Kuba Wojciechowski, who posted some of his findings on his Twitter profile. Among these we find two animations dedicated to the neighbor Pixel Tablet which show the behavior of the device when connected to a special base. These animations seem to confirm that the Pixel Tablet will actually also be a Nest Hub with a flip-out screen as anticipated by the rumors, thanks to the help of a dedicated dock.

Going even deeper, Wojciechowski also uncovered some references to what could be Google’s next leaflet, identified by the code name. Felix F10. But not only that, since the code also includes complete information about it the sensors equipped throughout the photographic sectori.e. IMX787 as main, S5K3J1 for zoom, IMX386 for ultrawide, IMX355 for internal front (same as Pixel 6) and another S5K3J1 for external front camera.

The code then also includes references to the new l T6Pro or tangorpro, which should be a more performing variant of the next Pixel Tablet, of which no details are yet known. Finally we also find references to the alleged Pixel 7 Ultra, that is Lynx L10which now appears to be equipped with at least two sensors Sony IMX712one of which is explicitly dedicated to the wide-angle camera.

FACE UNLOCK FOR PIXEL 6 PRO: NEW CLUES

We conclude the part dedicated to the discoveries by citing the one made by the colleagues of 9to5Googleall of whom have unearthed new references dedicated to the introduction of face unlock on Pixel 6 Pro. Among these we find phrases that better describe the process of operation, including one that suggests that the system works best in bright light, without masks and dark glasses while there is no problem if you use normal eyeglasses.

These indications, as 9to5Google points out, suggest that the scan is entrusted exclusively to the front camera, without requiring additional hardware. In particular, that of the Pixel 6 Pro should take advantage of the presence of Dual Pixel Auto Focus to generate the face map, acquiring the same image from two slightly different perspectives.

Among the other details that emerged we find support for only one face at a time, the need to bring the smartphone to eye level during face registration, and general indications on the lower security level of this solution compared to other authentication methods. The new code dedicated to the function is classified with the code name Traffic Light (stoplight).