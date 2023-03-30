5G News
Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2 already in distribution: all the news

Published on

By Abraham
Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2 is already being distributed, just two weeks after Beta 1 (there are usually three Betas in total, and the stable release of the update, the last one for this version of the OS is expected in June). As usual, it is available for all Pixel 4a and above (i.e. Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro). As you can imagine, the changes are rather tiny, and there is no official changelog, but we list the main ones that have emerged so far:

  • Color profiles that appeared abnormal in Beta 1 have been fixed.
  • Improved privacy when entering the PIN (optional): when a key is pressed, the animation that transforms it from round to square is disabled.
  • In the context menu of the app icons on the homescreen, the links to pause the app or to open the additional information page have been swapped.
  • There’s a new “Device Results” option in the Pixel Launcher settings section related to phone search. It’s currently unclear what happens when you disable it.
  • Ability to insert a link to Device Controls (smart home) in the screen saver.

Officially, Google simply reports i major bug fixes:

  • Fixed a volume panel display issue when adjusting the volume using the physical keys
  • Fixed an issue that kept the system interface blurry under some conditions, such as after a call or after unlocking.
  • Fixed an issue where the notification shade closed immediately after opening it.
  • Fixed an issue where the Always-on Display would show above apps and other content after unlocking the device.
  • Fixed an issue where wireless copying of apps and data did not work during a first time setup.

Google reports that there are still some known issues (same as Beta 1):

  • If you try to open the camera by pressing the power button twice the app shows a black screen.
  • When you activate or deactivate the work profile, the device restarts.
  • The recent apps list occasionally stops responding if the screen orientation is changed when it is open.
Below are the download links for the Factory and OTA images for each phone:

  • Pixel 7 Pro: Factory | OTA
  • Pixel 7: Factory | OTA
  • Pixel 6a: Factory | OTA
  • Pixel 6 Pro: Factory | OTA
  • Pixel 6: Factory | OTA
  • Pixel 5a: Factory | OTA
  • Pixel 5: Factory | OTA
  • Pixel 4a 5G: Factory | OTA
  • Pixel 4a: Factory | OTA

