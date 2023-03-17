android 13 qpr3 beta 1 rolling out to compatible pixels

- Advertisement -

As promised in recent days, Google released the first Beta of Android 13 QPR3 on compatible Google Pixel smartphones i.e. Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. It should be the latest QPR (Quarterly Platform Release) of Android 13, and there could only be one Beta, because Google has said this round of testing will only continue until the first Android 14 Beta is released, which is expected next month. It should be noted that those who have signed up for the initiative will automatically switch to the new test cycle.

As per practice Google has not provided a complete changelog, but the usual sources, such as Mishaal Rahman and 9to5googleare scouring every page and file to find out all the news – which in any case are rather minute and marginal. Interestingly, many of the changes that were seen in early builds of Android 14 are appearing here as well. Here is a quick list:

Changes to color profiles . Dark themed apps look much darker. It looks like a different calibration of the displays, and at this stage it’s not entirely clear if this is really new or a bug. Color differences are especially observed when setting the “adaptive” color profile.

. Dark themed apps look much darker. It looks like a different calibration of the displays, and at this stage it’s not entirely clear if this is really new or a bug. Color differences are especially observed when setting the “adaptive” color profile. Full screen preview of the wallpaper as seen in Android 14 Developer Preview 2 (image 1 in the gallery below).

as seen in Android 14 Developer Preview 2 (image 1 in the gallery below). Return of the remaining battery percentage indicator. It appears in the status bar at the top when you swipe down to bring up the notification curtain (image 2 in the gallery below).

New setting to show only new notifications in the lock screen ; every time the device is unlocked, the notifications already present become “old” for this operating logic. In practice, the Lock Screen only shows the notifications that have appeared since the previous unlocking (image 3 in the gallery above).

; every time the device is unlocked, the notifications already present become “old” for this operating logic. In practice, the Lock Screen only shows the notifications that have appeared since the previous unlocking (image 3 in the gallery above). Transient Taskbar back on by default , as in PQR2 Beta 2 (it was off by default in QPR2 Beta 3). Functionality dedicated to tablets and foldables (image 5 in the gallery above).

, as in PQR2 Beta 2 (it was off by default in QPR2 Beta 3). Functionality dedicated to tablets and foldables (image 5 in the gallery above). Separation of toggle to show the weather on the Lock Screen as seen in Android 14 Developer Preview 2.

as seen in Android 14 Developer Preview 2. Preparation work for support unlock with smartwatch as seen in Android 14 Developer Preview 2.

as seen in Android 14 Developer Preview 2. New Quick Setting to change text size as seen in Android 14 Developer Preview 2 (image 4 in the gallery above)

as seen in Android 14 Developer Preview 2 (image 4 in the gallery above) New quick shortcuts for Lock Screen corners : Silent, Notes and Camera

: Silent, Notes and Camera The Emoji themed wallpaper generator seen in Android 14 DP2 is present but not active.

Then there is a whole series of bug fixes and optimizations. We will update if other news worthy of note emerges. We remember that for those who want leave the Beta program without losing any data can refuse the installation of this new build and waiting for the stable version of QPR2, which should arrive in days. Below are the links for the Factory and OTA Image for those who want/need to proceed with a manual installation:

Pixel 7 Pro: Factory | OTA

Pixel 7: Factory | OTA

Pixel 6a: Factory | OTA

Pixel 6 Pro: Factory | OTA

Pixel 6: Factory | OTA

Pixel 5a: Factory | OTA

Pixel 5: Factory | OTA

Pixel 4a 5G: Factory | OTA

Pixel 4a: Factory | OTA