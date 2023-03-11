5G News
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.2 is officially available for Pixels enrolled in...

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.2 is officially available for Pixels enrolled in the program

Android

Published on

By Abraham
android 13 qpr2 beta 3.2 is officially available for pixels
android 13 qpr2 beta 3.2 is officially available for pixels
Google has kicked off the release of the Android 13 QPR2 beta 3.2an update that affects all Pixels enrolled in the beta program of the Quarterly Platform Releases, through which it is possible to preview the news that will arrive on the stable version of Android 13.

As it is easy to understand from the version of this update, the update released yesterday is not particularly substantial, since it still leaves us within the Beta 3, however the corrections present within it are still very important, in particular as regards the elimination of various problems that plagued the Pixel display equipped with the operating system in beta.

There were so many reports in this sense and they concerned i more disparate problemsthe. Some users complained the inability to interact with the screen while for others evident cases of flickering and for still others it was the presence of white and green areas on the displayall problems that occurred in a completely random and very difficult to replicate accurately.

The new build T2B3.230109.009 seems to have fixed this, possibly by updating the GPU drivers which may have played a part in manifesting the mentioned bugs. In addition to the screen problems, the update also introduced support for 5G connectivity on Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 for users of the Indian operator Jio.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 goes to Geekbench: confirmations for chips and RAM

Therefore, if you are enrolled in the QPR beta program, the update to Beta 3.2 is already available in OTA mode for your smartphone.

