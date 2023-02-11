Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 available on Pixels: February patches arrive

- Advertisement -

Google has released the new Android 13 QPR2 beta 3.1 dedicated to all Pixel smartphones enrolled in the Android 13 beta program. We remind you that the list includes a wide range of smartphones ranging from the Pixel 4a (here our review) up to the most recent Pixel 7 Pro (find out in the review).

The new update brings the February 2023 Android security patch which were mysteriously absent from the 3.0 beta version, thus introducing the latest fixes also on the Pixels in beta. In addition to this, the new firmware also introduces two bug fixes, in particular:

Fixed an issue with the Bluetooth module that could allow out-of-bound jobs to be performed due to memory corruption (Issue #259630761)

Fixed an issue where some Romanian translations were missing from the system image

HOW TO REGISTER FOR THE BETA

The new build is identified by the version number T2B3.230109.004 and has been available for a few hours via OTA for all Pixels who are registered in the program. If you have a compatible Pixel and haven’t signed up yet – and want to experience the thrill of live still in beta -, you can take part in the program through the official website created by Google. Here you will find all the information to register your smartphone and start receiving beta updates right away.

Obviously we do not recommend carrying out the procedure on your main device, as beta builds may contain unexpected bugs and instabilities that could compromise the quality of the daily use experience. So proceed with caution and well aware of the risks, also because Exiting the beta program will result in the deletion of all data present in the smartphone.