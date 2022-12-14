Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 brings Desktop Mode, visual and gesture changes

HomeTech NewsAndroid 13 QPR2 Beta 1 brings Desktop Mode, visual and gesture changes

the version Beta 1 of Android QPR2 arrived this Tuesday for members of Google’s testing phase program, as you may already know. In this sense, there is a good amount of news that the software has brought to its users, including a Desktop mode, gestures and design changes in the operating system.

Android 13 Desktop Mode

One of the big news in this beta version is the introduction of Desktop mode, an initiative that already exists in personalized interfaces of Motorola and Samsung smartphones. Now, it is present natively and works very similarly to Windows.

Change in ‘back’ gesture
As you can see, the ‘Back’ gesture and leaving an application has had some subtle changes, mainly in animation. From this, you can see that the arrow comes off the edge of the screen and stays in an independent circle during activation. In practice, it’s like she follows the movement of your finger.

New design details

Regarding the design of the Android interface, it is worth mentioning that the version that runs on tablets received some changes to the taskbar. In this way, the user can choose to slide from bottom to top on the screen to access the taskbar with several shortcuts and functions.

Another interesting detail that came up in this version is the addition of a grayscale theme for Material You. Thus, users can have a slightly lighter experience when viewing the interface, as fewer colors will be displayed while using the system.

There are also novelties related to ringtones, which in this version are separated and allow different configurations for each different type of notification. The Android version is now available for beta program members to update and enjoy these and many other additions.

