Android 13 QPR Beta 3.2, Google asks users for feedback: the survey

By Abraham
One week after the rollout of Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.2 for Pixels enrolled in the program, Google launches the usual round of opinions between developers and simple enthusiasts who are testing it. Last week’s build is the last QPR2 Beta before the March rollout of the stable version, so gathering feedback is helpful in understanding what, if any, remains to be fixed.

“We’d love to hear your feedback on the latest version of Android 13 installed on your Pixel. It takes between 5 and 10 minutes to fill out the anonymous survey”writes Google in the form available at the link in SOURCEbefore specifying that feedback is welcome only by those who have a Pixel with Android 13 QPR2 Beta – you can verify it from Settings – About phonethe build should start with T2B:

  • Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.2 (T2B3.230109.009)
  • Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.2 (T2B3.230109.006.A1 – Pixel 7 Pro only).

WHAT IS ASKED

If you decide to participate in the survey, Google, after asking which model you own, investigates the degree of satisfaction in the following areas:

  • stability
  • performance
  • autonomy
  • temperatures reached by the smartphone
  • camera
  • Bluetooth
  • call quality
  • messages
  • Wifi
  • connectivity under data network
  • app stability
  • unlock (face or fingerprint reader)
  • charging, wired and wireless where present.

In the next step you are asked whether ultimately you would recommend the firmware, of assign a score from 1 to 5 to the user experience and whether or not the latest build is better than the previous one. Finally, the survey asks to indicate the most problematic area among those listed above, whether or not the bugs found in the available channels have been reported and whether the seriousness of the problems is such as to lead to abandoning the beta testing program .

