Android 13: OPPO updates several phones with ColorOS 13; realme 10 wins open beta

OPPO and realme, “sister” phone makers affiliated with BBK Electronics of China, are expanding the availability of the latest version of the operating system for their mid-range models with ColorOS 13 and realme UI 4.0 interfaces, respectively. Android 13 is finally available in Open Beta (public beta) for realme 10. In addition, the operating system arrives stably for five basic OPPO intermediaries. Cell phone availability may vary by region. Check it out below.

realme 10 with android 13 beta

The mid-range cell phone from the Chinese manufacturer is the new addition to the realme UI 4.0 public testing program, user interface based on Android 13. You can try out the new software features by installing firmware version RMX3630_11.A.23 or RMX3630_11. A.27 in realme 10. The main highlights of realme UI 4.0 include its more intuitive icons, design improvements, new mode for the always-on display (AOD), new expressions for Omoji and Dynamic Computing Engine, a software-based feature that promises to optimize power management of the cell phone.

To check if the update is available for your realme, just enter the “Settings”, enter “Software Update”, tap the three dots located in the upper right corner to open the options menu, select “Trial Version”, and then tap “Open Beta”. The beta should gradually be released to users.

ColorOS 13 reaches more OPPO intermediaries

As promised by OPPO, its mid-range and basic cell phones are starting to receive the latest software version in India and Indonesia. ColorOS 13 is available as a stable update for five models: OPPO F19

OPPO F19s

OPPO A77s

OPPO A74

OPPO A95 ColorOS 13 has several visual improvements covering system colors and animations with the "Aquamorphic" design, more integration with Google's "Material You" dynamic theme, and security and privacy enhancements. For now, the only branded cell phones available in Europe are the OPPO Reno 7 and OPPO A77. The Chinese company requested the approval of the OPPO A17 to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), indicating that the basic model could debut in the country soon. Do you own a realme or OPPO mobile? How is your experience? Comment!

