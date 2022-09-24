Android 13 may make Seamless Updates mandatory

- Advertisement -

Following the failure of the 2020 initiative, it appears that Google is once again gearing up for a make seamless-ai-life-experience-this-is-how-it-improves/">Seamless for all smartphones that will use 13 or later. Is it possible then that Samsung and a few other manufacturers will finally be forced to adapt to the change? Possible, but given the precedents it is good not to claim victory until the last moment.

For those who do not remember how seamless updates work, it is a system that takes advantage of the presence of two partitions (A and B) in which the operating system is installed. When a new update is released, it comes installed on the partition not in use and this results in total transparency of the processsince the user does not come ousted from using your terminal during the operation. Once the installation is complete, that will be enough quickly restart the smartphone to be able to access the latest software.

SEAMLESS UPDATE MANDATORY: IS IT THE GOOD TIME?

But how will that change in the future? The biggest novelty emerges from the new one Android 13 Compatibility Definition Document (CDD), which introduces the obligation of the A / B update system. In particular, the certification of Google Services will be subject to the presence of support for the new virtual A / B system, a variant that further simplifies the process. Obviously, the obligation will apply to all devices that will be introduced on the market with native Android 13, while it does not affect those released with previous versions, so to find out if Google has been successful we will have to wait at least for the new Galaxy S23.