Android 13 is now official, these are its most important news

- Advertisement -

android-13-is-now- -these-are-its-most- .jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="Android 13 is now official, these are its most important ">

In Google they have decided that the tests with android 13 they are no longer needed and have started rolling out this version of their operating system for mobile devices (initially, and as usual, for Pixel devices). Therefore, we speak of a product official which includes some improvements that are important to know about.

The novelties included in this development were discussed at length at the developer event Google I/O. And the truth is that, without being spectacular news, there are improvements that make the installation of Android 13 positive if possible. An example is that the security in the operation of the software is increased and, in addition, the changes in the themes that are displayed with Material You now affect many more options -such as the icons that are used-.

Other improvements that come with Android 13

We leave you a list with the ten that are most important and that will make you want your manufacturer to decide to launch this version of the Google operating system on your terminal. They are the following:

Now it will be possible to choose a language for each of the applications that you have installed on your devices, even if this is not the one that you have installed by default on your phone or tablet.

The media player that is included with Android 13 is updated. Improvements are included in its appearance, such as with the cover, but the most interesting thing is that its operation is maintained even with the media that are executed from Chrome.

Access to the device’s multimedia content can be restricted, so that users who use the device can only view video or photos selected by the owner.

Everything that has to do with notifications is optimized, allowing greater control and reducing those that are visible. This is achieved by using an additional permission for each of the applications that are installed.

Improvement of the night mode in Android 13 to avoid being disturbed and, in this way, that sleep is interrupted. In addition, dark themes are applied so that the screen does not affect either. This makes the inconvenience less.

Google

There is an improvement in Spatial Audio so that the surround sound is much better in those accessories that are compatible. Even the turning of the head with the headphones on will be taken into account.

Possibility of sending content from phones to tablets and vice versa, such as images, texts and videos. In this way, sharing content will be much easier and faster.

New Bluetooth Low Energy standard to optimize energy savings when compatible accessories are in use. They include an improvement in the quality of the sound that is executed, as well as a reduction in latency.

Improved activity in multitasking, especially with tablets. An improved and optimized taskbar is included for this when it comes to reviewing open applications. Also, the drag and drop action on these computers is much more effective with split screen.

Recognition of styluses on tablet screens has been improved, as well as palm usage (which can be registered). Therefore, freehand writing is much better with Android 13.

Google

The arrival of Android 13 already has officially started on the Pixel As Google has communicated, and in the rest of the manufacturers you will have to wait for each one to carry out the corresponding development with the customization layers that they use on a regular basis. The times vary a lot in this case, so you must be patient and be very attentive to what each company communicates (an example is that Xiaomi is already in the testing period for MIUI 13).

>