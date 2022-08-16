Android 13 is now available with these news

If you have a Pixel mobile, you can now install 13 and try all its new features. Yes, Google has already officially released the stable version of Android 13.

And if this new version of Android is still not for your mobile, you can take a look at some of the functions that you will be able to enjoy in a future update.

Android 13 arrives with news

In the different betas of Android 13 released in recent months, we have seen some of the main features that are now implemented in its stable version, such as the possibility of having more options to customize the mobile interface.

For example, now we can also customize some aspects of the apps that we install on the mobile so that they match the device’s wallpaper or theme. A dynamic that you will also find in another section, for example, when you listen to music. You will see that the media player will change its appearance to show colors similar to the album cover.

New functions are also added that will improve the dynamics of the applications so that they adapt to your needs. For example, Android 13 allows us to specify specific languages ​​to apps, beyond the language that the mobile system is configured.

On the other hand, there are many new features dedicated to the security and privacy of users. For example, Android now allows us to choose which images and videos we want to share with an app:

Gone are the days when you had to share your entire media library with your apps. In Android 13, you can select only the specific photos and videos that they will need to access.

Continuing with the operation of the apps, they will no longer be able to send notifications by default. The user will have to give permission for certain notifications to be activated in the application.

A dynamic that is being implemented in Android 13, and that will save you several headaches, is the one that will automatically delete from the clipboard any data that is detected as confidential (phone number, email address, etc.) after a certain period of time.

If you have a Google Pixel and want to install Android 13, just go to Settings >> System >> System update >> Download and install. When the download process finishes, you just have to hit “Restart now” for the update to be implemented.