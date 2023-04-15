Android 13 in strong growth: share more than doubled compared to last January

- Advertisement -

Android 13 has registered a significant increase in its adoption rate almost doubling its share compared to last January. In the past, Google offered monthly updates on a dedicated web page where it reported the percentages of the different versions of its operating system running on Android devices.

This data is certainly useful both for developers, in order to establish a minimum supported Android version taking into account the percentage of potentially excluded devices, and to better understand how many active Android devices were running the latest versions of the operating system.

ANDROID 13 TOP 12%

However, considering both the vast amount of Android devices out there (they are not smartphones or tablets), and the slow speed with which some companies release updates, these statistics could appear not very encouraging at times so Google had decided to report this information only on Android Studio and update it on a quarterly basis instead of monthly.

Last January, about 5 months after the launch, Google added Android 13 to the table for the first time reporting an adoption rate on more than 5% of devices globally. In the latest quarterly data, which should arrive in the next few days on Android Studio, Android 13 would now have an adoption rate of over 12%.



ANDROID 12 DROP TO 16.5%

This share is certainly encouraging considering that Android 12, almost a year after launch, now has 16.5% (combined with Android 12L), down from 18.9% in January. Obviously, based on this data, Android 13 would appear to be destined to significantly surpass its predecessor.

In addition to updates on the Pixel range from Google itself, certainly the rapid adoption by Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo and Realme have allowed Android 13 to reach this quota in a relatively short space of time.

Obviously, if on the one hand Android 13 has risen, on the other hand the shares of the other versions have begun to decrease. Android 11 still solidly holds its top position with a rate of 23.5%, a drop of about one percentage point. Android 8 Oreo drops sharply from 9.5% to 6.7%.