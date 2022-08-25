Android 13, here’s the first bug: on some Pixels wireless charging doesn’t work

- Advertisement -

Stable android-13-new-permission-management-hinders-tasker-join-and-other-apps/">Android 13 has only recently been available for the Google Pixel, but it seems to have a beta problem. What dozens of users are reporting online, on Reddit and then on Issue Tracker, the platform for reporting problems to Google, mind you, it’s not a bore that Android 13 stable has brought with it from one of the beta releases, who certainly had problems, among which, however, this was not there. It is a novelty, however, which arose with the building.

Simply some of the Google Pixels updated to stable Android 13 are no longer able to recharge without wires. Wireless no longer goes. The models involved are a bit ‘all, from the recent Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to the “elderly” Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XLwhich to judge briefly by the number of reports they seem to be the most affected. Obviously this is a software problem, probably caused by the way the system handles wireless charging.

Some complain of only be able to charge the Pixel for a couple of minutes, after which the process stops without obvious reasons, for other Pixels, however, the charging pad is invisible – and we imagine it is useless to specify that the same pads not working for Pixels with Android 13 perfectly recharge other smartphones with other versions of Android. There are no precise solutions for the moment, and Google itself has not reacted (yet, hopefully) to the reports on Issue Tracker.

THE SOLUTION? TRY DIFFERENT

Several do-it-yourself tips that are read here and there around, but it does not seem that one more effective than others has been identified. Someone managed to solve, it is not known how or for how long, but the system used is practically the same age as hot water: try one and waitand if it ’t go try another one and wait, and so on. Among the proposed solutions:

disable adaptive charging

for those who recharge the Pixel with the Pixel Stand (problems reported with all generations) re-pair with Pixel Stand, then a hard reboot start the smartphone in safe mode, fix it on the Pixel Stand and restart the device normally disable the Pixel Stand app via settings

simple hard reboot.

It is likely that Google will take a while to include a fix in an update, but it is possible that in the next few hours the web will be able to elect one solution as more effective than the others. You should have the same problem let us know in the comments and above all our advice is to report the difficulty on Issue Tracker (link in STREET) for Google to act as soon as possible.